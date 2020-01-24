Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 118.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDMO opened at $6.80 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

