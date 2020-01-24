Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Sells $3,953,000.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 322.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.77. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

