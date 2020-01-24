B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.23 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.33.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 2,160.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,249,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in B2Gold by 52.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 3,469,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in B2Gold by 142.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 1,568,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,533,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 332,954 shares during the period.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

