Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Ball stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.