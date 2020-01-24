Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

PG opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.