Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

