Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

