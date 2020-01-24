Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,831.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,816.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

