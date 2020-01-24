Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 10,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.33 million, a PE ratio of -419.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

