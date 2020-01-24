Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded to Sell at B. Riley

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $883.33 million, a PE ratio of -440.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $102,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Banc of California by 48.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.