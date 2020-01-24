Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 725,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 653.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,151 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

