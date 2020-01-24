Bancor 1-Day Volume Tops $9.23 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, COSS and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.03197639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00124555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor launched on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Bittrex, COSS, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.