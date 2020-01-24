Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $33.52. 22,619,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,938,584. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

