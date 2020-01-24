Bank Of Princeton Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Bank Of Princeton has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank Of Princeton to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.60. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BPRN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

