BANKEX (BKX) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BANKEX has a total market cap of $686,762.00 and approximately $30,030.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.05514240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034011 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002414 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Simex, Upbit, Hotbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.