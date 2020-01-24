Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €82.50 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €82.50 ($95.93) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.11 ($68.73).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up €1.24 ($1.44) on Friday, reaching €70.00 ($81.40). 457,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.55. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 52 week high of €72.18 ($83.93).

Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

