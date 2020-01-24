Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $187.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average is $171.19. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

