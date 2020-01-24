Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.69 Million

Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $375.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.46 million to $388.60 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $384.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In related news, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $90,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.