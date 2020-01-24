Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.98 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $319.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,398.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.87.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

