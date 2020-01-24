Barton Investment Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barton Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 604.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 323,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 277,275 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,173,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,720,000 after purchasing an additional 261,936 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average of $135.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

