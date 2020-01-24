Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.43 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $295.37 million and approximately $46.43 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, ZB.COM, CPDAX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,421,667,363 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, BitBay, Koinex, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Bittrex, DDEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, ABCC, AirSwap, IDEX, GOPAX, CPDAX, Gate.io, ChaoEX, HitBTC, IDCM, Liqui, Zebpay, WazirX, Binance, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Huobi, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

