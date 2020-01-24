Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million.

BSET stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,853. The company has a market cap of $170.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.