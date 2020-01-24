Bata (BTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $299.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $69,082.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

