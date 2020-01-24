Bayan Token (BYT) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bayan Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00010687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bayan Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Bayan Token has a market cap of $212,079.00 and $554.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken.

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

