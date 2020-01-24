Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Baytex Energy makes up 2.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 1.07% of Baytex Energy worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.8% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 285.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,251,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 927,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 134.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 216,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 611,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTE shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Shares of NYSE:BTE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Baytex Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $686.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

