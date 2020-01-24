Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after buying an additional 158,093 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.62. 29,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,920. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

