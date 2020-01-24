Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 50,141 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 10.03% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

POCT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.38. 792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,900. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.