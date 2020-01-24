Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 13,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,091. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

