Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $1.10 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,832 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 151,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,069. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $61.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

