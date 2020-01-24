Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,456,690 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35.

