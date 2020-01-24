Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,103 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17.

