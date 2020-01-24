Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. 798,276 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67.

