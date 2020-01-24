Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. 255,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

