Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,814,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.29. The stock had a trading volume of 644,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $263.35 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

