Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000.

QUAL stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 890,984 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26.

