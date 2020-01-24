Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 49,458 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,096,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 131,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 2,133,405 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

