Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 56,842 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 52,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

