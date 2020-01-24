Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.23. 3,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,187. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

