Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IJH stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.20. 89,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.27 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.33 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

