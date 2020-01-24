Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,855. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

