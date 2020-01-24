Beacon Price Tops $0.0783 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $89,192.00 and $155.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00085619 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,272,736 coins and its circulating supply is 1,138,708 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

