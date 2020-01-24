Beacon Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSS. Clarus Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.30 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

GSS opened at $2.94 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $363,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

