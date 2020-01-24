Beam (BEAM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.93 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Beam has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and approximately $24.93 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00007358 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036771 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,698,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.