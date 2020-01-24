BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $300,686.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 176.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.