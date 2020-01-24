Beaxy (BXY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $4,268.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,571,745 tokens. Beaxy's official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy's official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

