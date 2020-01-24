Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 269,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,759. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $485,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

