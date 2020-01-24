Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $936,916.00 and $37,481.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00056210 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 213,577,625 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

