BERNcash (BERN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $376.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 89.9% against the U.S. dollar. BERNcash has a market cap of $48,287.00 and approximately $376.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.01214296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00053331 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00208721 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001920 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

