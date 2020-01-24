Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY opened at $47.26 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.