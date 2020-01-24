Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Bezant has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $44,654.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

